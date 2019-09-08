“Am loyal to ODM “, Benson Musungu concedes defeat

PRESS RELEASE.

BENSON MUSUNGU STATEMENT ON ODM PARTY PRIMARIES KIBRA CONSTITUENCY :

Greetings .

Yesterday marked the end of a short but pulsating ODM party primaries for the hotly contested Kibra constituency by election in which I was privileged to take part in as a candidate for the ODM ticket alongside nine (9) other formidable candidates . The by election party primaries came about as a result of the untimely and unfortunate passing of a friend, mentor and maverick Hon Ken Okoth RIP who succumbed to cancer .

Our Campaign message was “Boresha Kazi Njema” and I stand with that belief to Congratulate Hon. Bernard Okoth for the victory yesterday. I believe he will “Boresha Kazi Njema” that the Late Hon. Ken Okoth started.

Much gratitude to my Family, my Secretariat , my very loyal supporters fellow Kibrans and those who spared their finances to support me. You embraced me and encouraged me each day of the campaign. Dispite the short time and the limited resources, we marshalled a Great Campaign that hit Kibra and Kenya at large. Thank you all very much.

We must look to the future with hope and audacity, we must embrace change and learn how to swim through the currents of life.

I would like to appreciate my Party ODM for conducting a peaceful party Primary which proved the naysayers wrong, indeed ODM is an institution for political change.

I remain loyal to my Party and will support Hon. Bernard Imran Okoth to ensure that ODM retains this seat.

God bless ODM.

God bless the people of Kibra constituency.

God bless Kenya.

#IamOdm

Asanteni

Benson Musungu.

ODM Director Youth Affairs