Am DEPRESSED, lost my job, thrown out of house, single mother pleads for help

My name is Ann(not her real name) a resident in Nairobi
Am a single mum of a 8 yr boy
Now the issue is
I lost my job in May and since then been moving up down in search but haven’t got any
My son was chased away from school due to school fees
I am confused and stressed
I just request for support for my son to go back to school it’s crazy for me serving is hectic
I was even thinking about getting a small business but no capital am struggling to find but nothing
Ur assistance will b of help
0776132283 my wattsapp number
0748174705
I will b greatful for your suport

