Am DEPRESSED, lost my job, thrown out of house, single mother pleads for help

My name is Ann(not her real name) a resident in Nairobi

Am a single mum of a 8 yr boy

Now the issue is

I lost my job in May and since then been moving up down in search but haven’t got any

My son was chased away from school due to school fees

I am confused and stressed

I just request for support for my son to go back to school it’s crazy for me serving is hectic

I was even thinking about getting a small business but no capital am struggling to find but nothing

Ur assistance will b of help

0776132283 my wattsapp number

0748174705

I will b greatful for your suport

