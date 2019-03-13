Kenya Today

How Sanitary towels affect women, cause burns, rashes and skin irritation

Shocking allegations of Always pads causing burns, rashes and skin irritation have taken over the air on social media with many people taking to keyboards complaining adversely.

Kenyan women expressed concern and disappointment with the Always brand with some revealing that they have had to seek alternative sanitary towels to use during their periods.



These are some of the comments that prompted Procter & Gamble that produces the Always pads to respond saying: “The Always Ultra pads we have in Kenya are similar to the Always pads in other parts of the world including Germany, UK, US, South Africa. All our pads including the ones in Kenya are designed and developed in Europe and the US.”

The company’s response seemed to fuel the allegations of substandard pads as Kenyans from the diaspora chimed in saying the products sold abroad are different quality from those sold back at home.

Several men and women living abroad went as far as buying Always pads and posted pictures on Twitter for comparison with the Kenyan products.

Always Kenya however maintains that: “All our products go through very rigorous regulatory tests and are also tested with real women to ensure that they are safe for use.”

