How Sanitary towels affect women, cause burns, rashes and skin irritation

Shocking allegations of Always pads causing burns, rashes and skin irritation have taken over the air on social media with many people taking to keyboards complaining adversely.

Every time I use always sanitary towels I get burns and irritation so I switched to Kotex and I have never made a better decision in my life #MyAlwaysExperience — Stephanie Otieno (@agurlhasnoname) March 12, 2019

Kenyan women expressed concern and disappointment with the Always brand with some revealing that they have had to seek alternative sanitary towels to use during their periods.

People in the diaspora coming through with #MyAlwaysExperience evidence on how @Always been dumping terrible pads for Kenyan women. Then @Always_Kenya busy playing PR SMH. Y'all are the realest 💯✊🏾💯✊🏾💯✊🏾 — Scheaffer Okore (@scheafferoo) March 12, 2019

Now, @tugengirl regarding the price, in case its important. In Germany, a packet of 26 pads, type normal cost me 2.39 Euros today which translates to approx. KSh. 270. See my calculation using https://t.co/uzaBdHgvqW Haki @tugengirl umenifanyisha kazi👐🏽👍🏿👊🏾😅!#MyAlwaysExperience pic.twitter.com/2eOmi4rM9T — Dr. John Njenga Karugia, PhD (@johnnjenga) March 12, 2019





These are some of the comments that prompted Procter & Gamble that produces the Always pads to respond saying: “The Always Ultra pads we have in Kenya are similar to the Always pads in other parts of the world including Germany, UK, US, South Africa. All our pads including the ones in Kenya are designed and developed in Europe and the US.”

Dear Kenyan elected leaders, Where are your voices and what are your roles in ensuring majority of your voters (Women) raising issues on menstrual health and substandard pads are addressed? Women can hear your silence on #MyAlwaysExperience ? Regards — Scheaffer Okore (@scheafferoo) March 13, 2019

Following #MyAlwaysExperience menstruating cannot wait and women need alternatives that isn't @Always_Kenya, can we list other pads that can be used because bleeding, burning, itching, smelling & infection is not it anymore It's time to #ResistAlways till they do better — Scheaffer Okore (@scheafferoo) March 13, 2019

What of those students to whom always pads are donated to in schools and children homes? What of those that only have 60 bob for pads? We are here shouting, becuase they too deserve better. Good pads should be not be a rich priviledge #PadsNotAds #MyAlwaysExperience — Dottie Anne (@anne_dottie) March 12, 2019

The worst part about #MyAlwaysExperience is how most of us suffered in silence thinking it was our bodies that were acting up because of periods. We made excuses for a brand that did so well with having catchy songs on TV. https://t.co/x2G40p3Rdd — Valeria (@Valeria19220) March 12, 2019

The company’s response seemed to fuel the allegations of substandard pads as Kenyans from the diaspora chimed in saying the products sold abroad are different quality from those sold back at home.

Several men and women living abroad went as far as buying Always pads and posted pictures on Twitter for comparison with the Kenyan products.

Always Kenya however maintains that: “All our products go through very rigorous regulatory tests and are also tested with real women to ensure that they are safe for use.”