AMAZING: Kenyans Donating sh10 to Okiya Omtatah To Continue Defending Public Interest

This is the post that made Kenyans start donating sh10 to Okiya Omtatah, so far about 200k has been raised. Please keep the donations going, he is the hope of Kenyans NASA is now in Jubilee.
By Kaba Kaba who is actually is feeling very thankful.
Every working Kenyan should mpesa Omtata kshs 10 za photocopy,busfare,lunch,etc,
It should total to somewhere above sh 10 million.
At least turudishe mkono.
Ama namna gani?
OMTATA’S OFFICIAL MPESA NUMBER IS
072 2684777
ANDREW OKOITI
DO NOT SEND TO ANY OTHER
It’s time Kenyans showed Omtatah some love. He’s stood with us through thick & thin. Let’s buy him a cup of tea, lunch ama, kafare. Hashtag ni #OmtatahFriday. If you can spare some cash, MPesa ni Andrew Okoiti 0722684777. Sio lazima kama tax ni kujitolea tunajitolea.
Comments
Onus On Us. says
where is arap Ruto since fuel tax and this weekend? Kuria send your kumi tena namna ulitumia Raila, kumbuka?
omtata for Prezo 2022 says
Mtu anatetea watu ni Omtata……2022 ama mapema tuchangue yeye io kiti ya Rais…….