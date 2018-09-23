AMAZING: Kenyans Donating sh10 to Okiya Omtatah To Continue Defending Public Interest

This is the post that made Kenyans start donating sh10 to Okiya Omtatah, so far about 200k has been raised. Please keep the donations going, he is the hope of Kenyans NASA is now in Jubilee.

By Kaba Kaba who is actually is feeling very thankful.

Every working Kenyan should mpesa Omtata kshs 10 za photocopy,busfare,lunch,etc,

It should total to somewhere above sh 10 million.

At least turudishe mkono.

Ama namna gani?

OMTATA’S OFFICIAL MPESA NUMBER IS

072 2684777

ANDREW OKOITI

DO NOT SEND TO ANY OTHER



It’s time Kenyans showed Omtatah some love. He’s stood with us through thick & thin. Let’s buy him a cup of tea, lunch ama, kafare. Hashtag ni #OmtatahFriday. If you can spare some cash, MPesa ni Andrew Okoiti 0722684777. Sio lazima kama tax ni kujitolea tunajitolea.