Alarmed Sakaja resorts to vandalising Sifuna’s billboards

When Johnson Kosgei Sakaja says #MunguMbele, we know exactly what he means. Disqualified by his morphology from accessing the towering billboard of Edwin Sifuna who has recently caught up and overtaken him in the polls for Nairobi Senate, the God fearing but name hiding Koskei sent his goons to do the dirty deed in the wee hours of Sunday morning. He would appear in church clutching the bible under his armpit like a chicken later that very same day. The most worshipful Koskei is at his best when engaging in hypocrisy.
Tearing down your opponent’s billboard does not lead to regaining of the lead in the polls. It widens the gap. Mr #SiasaSafi is yet again exposed for who he truly is: A pretentious pompous self aggrandizing prick with a malignant tumor of self entitlement that would rather go belly up than face Edwin Sifuna one on one in a debate.
Reached for comment, Team Sifuna shrugged off the billboard issue and indicated it would be replaced. “These are the last kicks of a dying donkey, only weakness can lead to such desperation, we are finally seeing our opponent’s true colors” said a campaign official, adding that “Mr. Sifuna is not letting the new poll numbers get into his head and is proceeding with campaigns full steam”
Team Sifuna will lodge an official complaint with the IEBC over the matter.
Comments
Anonymous says
Sakaja tulia kama paka ya duka.
Dorcus akinyi says
Sifuna is going nowhere. Just like ojinga he is a waste of time.
Anonymous says
why employ bozzo tactics from the past centuries …..jp is doomed
Hon. One Vincent says
empty headed Dorcas u hv nothing to say politically . Btn Uhuru n Raila its a tight race but for Sifuna theaz no debate. most of ur information is coming from cartoons .
Khalwaleist says
Khalwaleist says
There is no Luhya called Koskei arap Tum Sakaja.Sakaja’s Father is a Karamoja from Uganda while His mother is a Nandi from Kapchorwa Uganda.The pure true original Luhya from Bungoma is “Etwini” Sifuna.
Musasia says
Idiots like khalwalest always see people through tribal lines. Who cares if sakanja is a luo,somali or a masaai ? All that matters is he is kenyan and circumsized.
Anonymous says
”Uncircumcised’? You’re sick!
Khalwaleist says
Koskei Sakaja’s ancestors,the Karamoja are cattlerustlers.They steal cattle from Luhyas in Endebess,Moi’s bridge and Sirisia.Just the same way Koskei Sakaja wants to steal votes from Luhyas in Nairobi by disowning his native Kalenjin tribesmen.
Moses Kuria says
But your mama complained not
NCIC says
Last chance, watch what you post, or face the repercussions! !!!!