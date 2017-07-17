Alarmed Sakaja resorts to vandalising Sifuna’s billboards

When Johnson Kosgei Sakaja says #MunguMbele, we know exactly what he means. Disqualified by his morphology from accessing the towering billboard of Edwin Sifuna who has recently caught up and overtaken him in the polls for Nairobi Senate, the God fearing but name hiding Koskei sent his goons to do the dirty deed in the wee hours of Sunday morning. He would appear in church clutching the bible under his armpit like a chicken later that very same day. The most worshipful Koskei is at his best when engaging in hypocrisy.

Tearing down your opponent’s billboard does not lead to regaining of the lead in the polls. It widens the gap. Mr #SiasaSafi is yet again exposed for who he truly is: A pretentious pompous self aggrandizing prick with a malignant tumor of self entitlement that would rather go belly up than face Edwin Sifuna one on one in a debate.

Reached for comment, Team Sifuna shrugged off the billboard issue and indicated it would be replaced. “These are the last kicks of a dying donkey, only weakness can lead to such desperation, we are finally seeing our opponent’s true colors” said a campaign official, adding that “Mr. Sifuna is not letting the new poll numbers get into his head and is proceeding with campaigns full steam”

Team Sifuna will lodge an official complaint with the IEBC over the matter.