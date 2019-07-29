Akombe mourns former ICT boss at IEBC Chris Msando

Former commissioner at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Roselyn Akombe, has penned an emotional message to the late former ICT manager Chris Msando.

On her social media platforms, Ms Akombe disclosed that two years later, she still vividly remembered Msando’s lifeless body.

“Two years …The memory that stings is that of your twisted neck; The deep cuts on your arm and thigh; Lying on that cold slab at City mortuary;

“Eva asking why we killed you; The pain, the despair; One day the truth will be written in indelible ink. #RIPChrisMsando,” Ms Akombe wrote.

It is not the first time that the former commissioner has penned a message to the late Msando.

In October 2017, Ms Akombe wrote yet another message, acknowledging the late ICT Manager as his hero.

“Chris Msando, you will forever be my Mashujaa Day hero for standing for the truth and integrity and sadly paying the ultimate price in the most brutal and horrific manner.

“May your kids grow up with the knowledge of your service to your country,” read Akombe’s tweet.

The late Msando died on July 28, 2017, a day after he was reported missing.

He was found at Muguga Forest, alongside Carol Ngumbu, a 21-year-old college student, who was his friend.

The ICT guru was responsible for voter identification, verification, results transmission and the entire electronic tallying process.