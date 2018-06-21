Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa to Lose PSC Position as Raila Cracks Whip On Ruto Supporters

The ODM party has written to National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi seeking the removal of vocal Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa from the powerful Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

Minority Whip Junet Mohamed (Suna East) expressed ODM’s intention to axe the MP, a former lieutenant of party leader Raila Odinga at the coast, from the lucrative commission.

“I seek guidance on how to remove and hence replace a commissioner of the PSC…your urgent consideration of this matter will be highly appreciated,” the letter signed by Mr Mohamed reads.

The party is keen to stem any rebellion in its Coast, Western and Nyanza strongholds who are taking advantage of the political truce between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Odinga to jump ship.

The pact has resulted in Deputy President William Ruto frequenting the opposition zones, dishing out goodies in terms of development projects, appointing point-men and rallying support for himself.

So far, about 10 opposition MPs have been trooping to Mr Ruto’s events at the coast, with some declaring support for his presidential ambition.

The MPs, among them Ms Jumwa, skipped Mr Odinga’s meeting in Mombasa on Monday as secretary-general Edwin Sifuna said they would be summoned to explain their action.

Ms Jumwa’s removal could give Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga a lifeline. She was denied the slot in favor of Ms Jumwa for regional balance. A PSC seat is coveted as it gives its members enhanced privileges like access to a government vehicle, a state driver, enhanced office space and the power to employ office staff of one’s choice.