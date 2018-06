Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama’s has lost a son to the cruel hands of death.

Ndemo Nyagarama died at the Nairobi Hospital on Monday after a long struggle with meningitis. Ndemo has been hospitalised for at Nairobi hospital since end of April.

“He could not breathe with ease and has been complaining of chest pains. The situation was not good at all. Let him rest in peace,” the family member, who asked not to be named, said.