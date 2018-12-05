Ahmednasir: ODM is obviously a peculiar animal farm

On Tuesday ODM party leader Raila Odinga chaired a meeting that adopted a report recommending the expulsion of MP Aisha Jumwa, her Msambweni counterpart Suleiman Dori, and seven ward representatives, six from Homa Bay and one from Busia, from the party.

Ms Jumwa and Mr Dori, who were both elected on an ODM ticket in the 2017 elections, have been accused of party disloyalty after they declared their support for Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 State House bid. They will plead their case before the party National Executive Council next year.

If the decision by the party’s disciplinary committee is upheld by the NEC, they, and the seven ward representatives, will lose their seats.

The MCAs recommended for expulsion from Homa Bay County are Dan Ochieng Were, Evans dada Marieba, Julius Odhiambo Gaya, Geoffrey Onyango Juma, Paul Ongoro Wamunga, and Joshua Okumu Nyabola. From Busia County Assembly is Immaculate Joice Adhiambo.

The recommendations were given to the MCAs following recent acts of violence, unruly behaviour and disobeying party decisions.

“Party discipline is paramount,” said ODM secretary-general Edwin Sifuna in a statement. “Respect for party leadership, its organs and decisions makes a strong party. The Political Parties Act is clear on the running and management of political parties (and recommends) discipline among members.”

However, Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has strongly accused the party for its move to discipline the MPs and the six MCAs.

Ahmednasir argues that ODM doesn’t see the irony of disciplining Hon Dori and Aisha for expressing support for DP Ruto, the No 2 in Jubilee…yet it’s ok for Hon Raila ODM party leader to support the policies & politics of HE Uhuru, the No1 in Jubilee.

The lawyer goes ahead to cite that ODM is obviously a peculiar animal farm.