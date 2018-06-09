Agony as Kisumu House help Stabs Employer and 3 Months old Baby to Death

Police in Kisumu have launched a manhunt for a house-help who allegedly stabbed to death her employer and three-months-old son.

The domestic worker allegedly committed the offence on Wednesday, June 6, in Muhoroni Sub-County where she resided with her deceased employer, Elizabeth Achieng, before fleeing.

According to Victor Omath, a friend of the deceased, Achieng was severely stabbed together with her three-year-old son identified as Leone.

“A house help has taken the life of my friend Liz Letizia and her baby Leon by stabbing them severely. Just last month I saw you and today your no more(sic). This cruel hand of death though. Go in peace Nyar Bondo,” read Omath’s Facebook post of Friday, June 8

Omath revealed that Achieng 26, who worked as community health worker at Kadenge Health Center in Muhoroni was found dead in her house on the morning of Thursday, June 7. Achieng’s father, said the latter was stabbed severally by the house help after they quarreled over the baby’s situation.