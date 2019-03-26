Address Migingo Island issue residents tells President Uhuru and his Uganda counterpart

Residents and fishermen who have been perpetually harassed by Ugandan police now want president Uhuru Kenyatta and Yoweri Museveni to address the issues during the 2 days state visit.

Kaguta will be in the Country for two days where he will tour the coastal region and he will be received by president Uhuru Kenyatta at state house Mombasa.

The densely populated island is barely a quarter of a hectare large, its residents crammed into a hodge-podge of corrugated-iron homes.

For over a decade Migingo has been a source of tension between Uganda and Kenya, who have been unable to decide to whom it really belongs.

Around Migingo, Kenyan fisherman complain about Ugandan officers harassing them, seizing fish and equipment in what they say are their waters.

Early last year Uganda forces pulled down Kenyan flag though ministry of interior denied the allegation.