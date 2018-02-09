Activist Okemwa Wins Accolades For Miguna’s Super Reception In Toronto, Covering Live On Facebook

Activist Samuel Okemwa has won accolades from Kenyans for COVERING LIVE Miguna Miguna’s touch down in Toronto Canada after he was deported on orders sanctioned from Statehouse and signed by Interior CS Fred Matiangi.

Okemwa organised the Kenyan community in Canada that gave Miguna a super warm reception at Pearson International Airport in Toronto where Miguna’s flight landed. He also streamed the event live on Facebook where thousands of Kenyansback home had stayed awake to watch, he conducted the first TV interview with Miguna at the airport. His footage was later used by mainstream local and international media.

The live coverage on his Facebook page was viewed by more than 500,000 viewers.

Okemwa spares no one in his regular Youtube address to Kenyans, he recently attacked Kisii Governor James Ongwae over state of corruption in Kisii County government, state of Kisii town among other issues. Last year he dismantled Jubilee lobby group led by Charles Nyachae and Chris Obure. He has also attacked CS Matiangi, he spares no one.

Okemwa is a university of Nairobi graduate (Chiromo campus- Bachelor of Science in Chemistry) where he was admitted as a regular student and was a protege of SONU Chairman Emmanuel Machuki among other student leaders.

He briefly worked at the United Nations before going to USA for post graduate studies and graduated with Master of Science in Petroleum Processing. He just enrolled for his PhD and works for an international oil (petroleum) company. Many of his peers believe he is set for a higher leadership position most likely that of a senator- nobody really knows. Asked by this writer if he has political interest, the Youtube sensation was non committal but only said he is interested in social justice with or without political office.

Here are some of the texts messages we sampled from his Facebook fan page Youth Stand UP Time Is Now

Chuck Delly; Samuel Okemwa you’re doing a great job. You singlehandedly covered Miguna’s arrival in Toronto! That was awesome. At least he felt the love, thanks to you and a few others. All the Kenyan media houses relied on your still photos and videos for reporting today! I salute you brother.

Joseph Oluoch: Sam Okemwa your contribution and star is rising rapidly amongst NASA fraternity, we appreciate ur contributions in our course.



Abuga Makori says:>>Comrade Samuel Okemwa, the daring NASA soldier, flew from Minnesota, USA to Toronto, Canada on Wednesday just to confirm whether Dr Miguna Miguna was in that KLM flight. A gallant soldier he is and for years, he has yearned for Raila presidency. The clip circulating on social media was taken by him.

As Omogusii, he represents our plight when it comes to fighting against impunity. Ignore Mr Fred Kamau who represents the two desperate despots

Mak Owino : Thank you for representing Nasarites



Peter Kinyua Kiarie: Now miguna can replace baba and okemwa replace joho in odm



Lucy Ogwang’ : Sam Okemwa aka Kumira Kumira i salute you together with The General



Lndahi Esther: Good job Samuel



In the photo above , Okemwa having a light moment with Prime Minister, the People’s president Raila Odinga in 2017