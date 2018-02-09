Activist Okemwa Wins Accolades For Miguna’s Super Reception In Toronto, Covering Live On Facebook

Activist Samuel Okemwa has won accolades from Kenyans for COVERING LIVE Miguna Miguna’s touch down in Toronto Canada after he was deported on orders sanctioned from Statehouse and signed by Interior CS Fred Matiangi.
Okemwa organised the Kenyan community in Canada that gave Miguna a super warm reception at Pearson International Airport in Toronto where Miguna’s flight landed. He also streamed the event live on Facebook where thousands of Kenyansback home had stayed awake to watch, he conducted the first TV interview with Miguna at the airport. His footage was later used by mainstream local and international media.
The live coverage on his Facebook page was viewed by more than 500,000 viewers.
Okemwa spares no one in his regular Youtube address to Kenyans, he recently attacked Kisii Governor James Ongwae over state of corruption in Kisii County government, state of Kisii town among other issues. Last year he dismantled Jubilee lobby group led by Charles Nyachae and Chris Obure. He has also attacked CS Matiangi, he spares no one.
Okemwa is a university of Nairobi graduate (Chiromo campus- Bachelor of Science in Chemistry) where he was admitted as a regular student and was a protege of SONU Chairman Emmanuel Machuki among other student leaders.
He briefly worked at the United Nations before going to USA for post graduate studies and graduated with Master of Science in Petroleum Processing. He just enrolled for his PhD and works for an international oil (petroleum) company. Many of his peers believe he is set for a higher leadership position most likely that of a senator- nobody really knows. Asked by this writer if he has political interest, the Youtube sensation was non committal but only said he is interested in social justice with or without political office.
Here are some of the texts messages we sampled from his Facebook fan page Youth Stand UP Time Is Now
This is how he covered the arrival of Miguna Miguna
You can follow him on Youtube
Chuck Delly; Samuel Okemwa you’re doing a great job. You singlehandedly covered Miguna’s arrival in Toronto! That was awesome. At least he felt the love, thanks to you and a few others. All the Kenyan media houses relied on your still photos and videos for reporting today! I salute you brother.
Joseph Oluoch: Sam Okemwa your contribution and star is rising rapidly amongst NASA fraternity, we appreciate ur contributions in our course.
Abuga Makori says:>>Comrade Samuel Okemwa, the daring NASA soldier, flew from Minnesota, USA to Toronto, Canada on Wednesday just to confirm whether Dr Miguna Miguna was in that KLM flight. A gallant soldier he is and for years, he has yearned for Raila presidency. The clip circulating on social media was taken by him.
As Omogusii, he represents our plight when it comes to fighting against impunity. Ignore Mr Fred Kamau who represents the two desperate despots
Mak Owino : Thank you for representing Nasarites
Peter Kinyua Kiarie: Now miguna can replace baba and okemwa replace joho in odm
Lucy Ogwang’ : Sam Okemwa aka Kumira Kumira i salute you together with The General
Lndahi Esther: Good job Samuel
In the photo above , Okemwa having a light moment with Prime Minister, the People’s president Raila Odinga in 2017
Khalwaleist
The world is a global village.Uhuru thinks these care the 1980s?Nooooo!
Anonymous
Mr Okemwa Tunakupenda sana tena saidi Keep it up brother you are one among many sleeping kenyans who has forgotten home since lthey left home and came to mzungu land of fortune. Anyway Canada is a first-world country idiots may forget home easly. Its so sad to see how some of these Kikuyus idiots were cereblating General Miguna Migunas tranguilities.Kikuyus are beasts let us pity their ignorance ujinga na Uchenzi Kumila Kumila.
Anonymous
UHURU KENYATTA IS WILLING TO KILL OR DEPORT ALL THE LUOS AND INVITE AFRICANS FROM OTHER COUNTRIES TO FILL IN THE GAP IN LUOLAND!
THAT WAS UHURU’S MESSAGE WHEN HE WAS SWORN IN!! HE ASKED OTHERS TO COME TO KENYA, BUY LAND, MARRY KENYAN WOMEN AND SETTLE DOWN!
THE LUOS MUST ALARMED BY HIS ACTIONS SIMPLY BECAUSE HE IS IN CONTROL OF THE FORCES HE NEEDS TO COMMIT ATROCITIES AGAINST THE LUOS!! THE LUOS ARE HIS TARGETS!!
Anonymous
MY HEART LEAPS WITH JOY WHENEVER I WATCH THIS BRILLIANT YOUNG KENYAN MAN!
PLEASE, MR. OKEMWA, STAY TRUE TO YOUR VALUES AND BELIEFS BECAUSE MONEY AND GLUTTONY AND THE DICTATORS WHO ADORE THEM HAVE SUNK AFRICA AND KENYA INTO THE WORLD’S BIGGEST TOILET DESPITE TONS OF RESOURCES THE CONTINENT HAS!!!!
FOR ALL ITS RESOURCES, THIS MAY BE THE ONLY ITEM MOBUTU EVER CONSTRUCTED IN THE MINERAL RICH ZAIRE (DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO), HIS PALACE; AND IT IS IN RUINS. THE REST OF HIS PROPERTIES ARE IN EUROPE, USA, CANADA ND THE WESTERN WORLD WHERE HE HA PARTNERSHIPS!
HIS PALACE IN CONGO IS IN RUINS:::
:
Anonymous
