Activist: DP Ruto’s graft allegations are the reasons why Chinese government opted out of SGR loan deal.

A US-based activist has lashed at Raila Odinga’s critics from Gusii region, accusing them of failing to learn from the contemporary politics in the country.

Mr Ombori Monari alias Cosmo Choy, who chairs Abagusii community association in the US, insisted that Dr William Ruto’s graft allegations are the reasons why Chinese government opted out of Standard Gauge Railway loan deal.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga failed to secure a loan in China a fortnight ago, forcing Kenya now to focus on the US for partnership. SGR is set to be extended from Naivasha to Kisumu via Nyamira.

“Let’s be truthful and honest to one another. Uhuru left for China to borrow loan for extension of SGR. I have seen some youths from Gusii dragging Raila’s name. Let them ask the president. Raila is just people’s president. He has nothing to do with Jubilee failures,” he said.

The renowned activist blamed Dr Ruto, adding that his corruption related cases are not healthy for the economy of Kenya. He accused Ruto of stealing public resources, citing the recent case of Kimwarer and Arror dams where close to Sh21 billion is said to have lost.