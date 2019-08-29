Kenya Today

Activist Boniface Mwangi trolls President Uhuru’s huge motorcade

For a while now, human rights activist cum media personality Boniface Mwangi is a face that is well known among Kenyans. His high involvement in social-political activism has made him popular since it’s what he does best. In a recent tweet, Boniface Mwangi unveiled his disgust in the president’s convoy and this wasn’t taken well.


KOT unleashed their wrath upon Boniface Mwangi after he posted a video filming an oncoming convey of the president. Some Kenyans were in support of Boniface Mwangi’s uproar even though other presidents have convoys. These are usually throngs of police on motorcycles and in patrol cars as part of a Presidential Motorcade.

