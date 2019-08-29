Activist Boniface Mwangi trolls President Uhuru’s huge motorcade

For a while now, human rights activist cum media personality Boniface Mwangi is a face that is well known among Kenyans. His high involvement in social-political activism has made him popular since it’s what he does best. In a recent tweet, Boniface Mwangi unveiled his disgust in the president’s convoy and this wasn’t taken well.

Kenya is broke but President Uhuru Kenyatta is rolling big in a 25 car convoy. Japan PM moves around in 5 cars, the UK PM convoy has 3-4 cars but #Kenya where people are dying of hunger, we go big!Plus police must line up the entire route the president uses.@Ma3Route @NziokaWaita pic.twitter.com/O2ocZTVLpp — #FreeStellaNyanzi (@bonifacemwangi) August 29, 2019



KOT unleashed their wrath upon Boniface Mwangi after he posted a video filming an oncoming convey of the president. Some Kenyans were in support of Boniface Mwangi’s uproar even though other presidents have convoys. These are usually throngs of police on motorcycles and in patrol cars as part of a Presidential Motorcade.

25*5 average in each car is 125 individuals always around him. With 25 drivers remaining behind, Uhuru must have traveled with 100 people. Buda si ulikua kwa privateJet Juzi @bonifacemwangi — victor ogega (@ogesh100) August 29, 2019 We can go ahead and try to understand the cost of the stay in Japan for each of them What for? @NziokaWaita @StateHouseKenya — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) August 29, 2019

It used to be 66 cars…totally nuts…I counted in 2011 and the police positioning is called coverage in official language. They can stand there the whole day. — Benji Ndolo (@BenjiNdolo) August 29, 2019

The colonialists encrypted a culture that benefits them in the long run. If you check everything in that convoy, except the bodies, everything else is imported including cars, fuel, tyres, arms, clothes, etc etc etc. Check the first cars donated to African presidents in 1960s. — Bernard Koech (@KoechBernard) August 29, 2019

Our president's out here rolling like he has nuclear launch codes in his possession. — Amedy (@ahmad_guzman) August 29, 2019