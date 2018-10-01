BREAKING: Jacque Maribe Arrives In Her New Style Kiambu Court, To Spend 10 More Days in Police Custody

Police Seek Court Orders To Hold Jacque Maribe for 10 more days, Prosecution File Not Ready, Complex Murder Case

TV siren and suspected murder charge accomplish Jacque Maribe will this morning be produced at a Kiambu court in connection with the murder of Monica Kimani on September 19.

DCI Police will be seeking orders to hold her for ten more days in order to complete investigations.

Ms Maribe was arrested on Saturday after two days of interrogation by detectives after incriminating evidence was found in her house. Some of the items recovered from house were; a wallet and a handbag believed to belong to Monica, burnt cloths suspected to be the ones her boyfriend Jowie Irungu was wearing during the night of the murder and also some cash in US Dollars

Police also believe that the Citizen TV anchor knew that her fiancé Joseph Irungu had killed Monicah but failed to report.



Her fiancé Jowie, the main suspect in the murder, was last week presented before Kiambu Senior Resident Magistrate Stella Atambo who allowed police to detain him for 10 more days as they investigate the case.



Her neighbour Brian Kasaine will also be arraigned after a gun that was used by Irungu to allegedly shoot himself was found in his house.