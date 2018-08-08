Sports CS Echesa is “Childish, Delusional and Ignorant”- ODM Responds to His Tantrums on Raila Odinga

The Orange Democratic Movement has termed recent remarks by Sports CS Rashid Echesa that Raila Odinga plans to sack him as “laughable, childish and made out of ignorance.”

A statement sent to newsrooms on Tuesday criticized the CS saying he should know that it is not Odinga who appointed him to Cabinet.

“…..he knows who has the powers to relieve him of the same responsibilities,” the statement from John Ketora, President of ODM Youth League reads.

Ketora further demanded that CS Echesa refrain from making such utterances in future.

“We will not take any further insults lightly. If he has issues in his docket, let him handle them without apportioning blame on people who have no constitutional mandate to appoint and sack anyone,” the statement adds.

Echesa recently alluded that Raila Odinga has been going round meeting leaders from Western Kenya to push for his ouster from Cabinet.

During a burial in Mumias, Echesa was heard lambasting the Opposition leader, sentiments that have been condemned by several ODM leaders.

“For close to ten years, he (Echesa) was in the ODM Youth League rising to the position of the Youth Leader. Then, Hon. Odinga was a good man. Today, he can shamelessly afford to hurl insults at him,” ODM said.

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo has since said the comments made by the CS were “delusional.”

“Raila Odinga does not appoint anybody in cabinet. And Hon. Echesa is utterly not privy to any discussion between Hon. Raila and the President,” she said during an interview on Citizen TV’s Day Break show.