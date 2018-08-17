EX Presidential Candidate Abduba Dida to Pay Wife 12million after Calling Her a Prostitute

Former presidential candidate Mohamed Abduba Dida is facing a Sh12 million divorce case from one of his three wives Estail Ali Ibrahim after 10-years of marriage.

The estranged wife cited cruelty, contempt and disrespect from Dida whom he accuses of calling her a prostitute.

She wants Dida restrained from spreading what she terms as accusations about her, including allegations of adultery when she was married to another man, Takrem ‘Thomas’Daido Dulu, before meeting Dida.

She also wants the court to compel Takrem Dulu to undergo a paternity test to ascertain that he’s the father of her 18year old son.

Estail says Dulu-whom she asked to convert to Islam- left her after she gave birth and met Dida whom she is now divorcing.

In her case at the Kadhi’s court in Nairobi, Estail is seeking Sh12 million as accrued expenses calculated at a rate of Sh100, 000 per month over 10 years.

Estail argues she has been Dida’s wife since September 5th 2008 under the Islamic Sharia Law and says Dida paid Sh1, 000 as bride price.

Their marriage at Masjid Nur mosque was witnessed by Sheikh M. Hassan, A. Razak Moulid and Abdi Ali Ibrahim according to the marriage certificate serial number B13306/296/2008.

In her Divorce case No. 112 filed in April last year, she claims that Dida has not contributed financially to the maintenance of the family in terms of food and shelter and has instead left the burden of to her, even after she lost her job in May.

Estail claims that she has been a co-wife to Dida’s other wives Amina and Rukia-but he chose to give priority to his first wife, alleging she has been patient for a long time.

Dida’s wife has also asked the court to compel him to provide for the accrued bills, including and not limited to consolatory gift for the period of marriage and pay her three months jiddah alimony.

Courtesy, Nairobian