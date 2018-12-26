A Rare Photo of single women aka Community Wives who advised Lilian Muli to dump tycoon boyfriend

Here is a rare photo of single women believed to incite those married to dump their husbands over flimsy grounds like doing shopping for the first wife or his divorced wife, paying Ubber for a female colleague, hugging colleagues, buying mobile airtime credit to the house girl, buying credo to the neigbour’s daughter, giving a lift to the neighbor etc



Meanwhile Silas Nyanchwani writes:

One of my favourite proverbs/quotes and a line that I use in my life is a Spanish maxim that I picked from what I still consider the best novel I ever read(when I was 19): The Rich Are Different, by Susan Howatch. It says, “In life, take what you want, but be ready to pay the price.”

It is really that simple.

When you know you are supposed to report to work the following day at 7 a.m, but you drink yourself up to 5.30 a.m, and the following day, you have a monster hangover, and totally wasted, you knew what you were getting yourself into.

Or if arrested by the alcoblow police, curse as much as you want? But by drinking and driving you know what you are doing is wrong.

Or for TV celebrities who elect to live their lives in public.

Lilian Muli has had a very successful TV career with perks to match her work ethic and lifestyle. Her first wedding was a high profile affair thrust to us in glossy magazines and TV stations. Her high publicized affair with the Shabana boss, has been the subject of many a tabloid and online gossip platforms. Her pregnancy from the Shabana guy was commoditized and sold to us on Viu Sasa.

And her online breakup with the guy, and name-calling has been received with glee. Because, her success on TV, makes her a product of so much gossip, jealous and schadenfreude.

She has elected to live her life that way. Whereas restraint is advised on how we react to the news, and while it is easy to revel in ethnic chauvinist because she labeled her man as a community husband, I think someone should advise the TV people that it is OK to keep their private lives extremely private.

I admire Victoria Rubadiri and any other celebrity like Churchill whose private lives we don’t know much.

One can be very public and be a very private person. You can be famous and very discreet. Online trolls can be very toxic and negative.

Our young men and girls on course to celebrityville, need to learn this simple fact. The more public your romance is, the likelier that the fall-out will be even more public.

Reason being, most of us are in very mediocre relationships and marriages. And if you try to show us that you are better than us we can only wait for your fall out and celebrate. It is very human, because we are not as intelligent as we think.