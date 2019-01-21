A police officer shoots girlfriend, girlfriend in a suspected lover gone sour situation

An Administration Police officer shot an 18-year-old M-Pesa operator then turned the gun on himself in a suspected love triangle at Ndabibi in Naivasha.

The local police boss Samuel Waweru said that the officer walked into the shop, which was run by the teenager, and shot her.

A working framework for counselling should be set up for the police. Its been a long time coming. Naivasha — Pablo Murdoch Nunda 🇰🇪 (@PabloNunda) January 21, 2019

Mr Waweru said the teen sustained injuries in the Saturday morning incident and is undergoing treatment at Naivasha Sub County Hospital.

“I have been in touch with the hospital administrator and has said the teenager is in a stable condition,” said Mr Waweru.

After shooting the girl, Mr Waweru said the officer went back to his house and shot himself dead.

Police officer kills girlfriend in Naivasha then takes away his own life, falling for a police officer is riskier than digging gold in Migori — Gaga Beacher (@gagabeacher) January 21, 2019