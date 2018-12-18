A family goverment? Meet Nyachae 5 that Uhuru appointed to Plum positions

FORMER Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae reaped big in the parastatal appointments, as the Jubilee administration named five members of his family to plum positions.

Nyachae’s daughter Judy and son Kenneth Bitange Nyachae were appointed to the Export Processing Zone and the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority boards respectively.

Nyachae’s niece Violet Omwamba was appointed to the Lake Victoria South Water Services Board, while his nephew Christopher Ayienda was named board member at New Kenya Co-operative Creameries Limited. Another nephew, Samwel Nyanchama, was appointed to the Energy Regulatory Commission Board.

Nyachae’s elder son Charles is currently the chairman of the Constitution Implementation Commission and is reported to be interested in becoming Kisii governor in the next election. There is word that, before then, the CIC boss could be headed to the Cabinet, when his term ends at the commission in a matter of months.

Another of Nyachae’s sons, Lee, is a big time contractor and was at the centre of retired President Kibaki’s campaigns and in 2013 joined President Kenyatta’s team.

Nyachae and his family have dominated Kisii politics from the days of his father, Senior Chief Nyandusi, who acquired a lot of land as well during his tenure.

His son Simeon worked for the government most of his life, rising to the position of Chief Secretary (Head of the Civil Service) and eventually Finance minister in the Daniel Moi government.

He is known to be very wealthy.

Nyachae is also reported to have helped push for the appointment of Information and Communication Technology Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, who campaigned for him in 2002 when he unsuccessfully run for President.

Nyachae, the patron of the Ford People Party, led a host of legislators in the last elections in backing Jubilee. He donated two of his choppers to the UhuRuto campaign team and even made a passionate appeal to the community to vote for Uhuru, despite criticism from local elites.