9 Reasons Why Raila Saved NASA Supporters, Meeting Uhuru Game Changer

1.The diehards in the jubilee camp have been neutralized. William Ruto has been castrated and reduced to following events via the media. There is no chance of a Ruto presidency. Thank You President Odinga
2.The onslaught against our people by the security forces has stopped and our children are safer. He has donated to the funerals of all the victims of the 2017 election violence.
3.The Nasa coalition was weak and now President Odinga is in a stronger position to negotiate. Close sources inform us that the self-interests of the NASA principles were now in play with those of the people placed on the back table -> NASA principles were behind closed doors pressing H.E Odinga to retire now and forget about 2017 and name Kalonzo (the betrayer) as the successor.
4.The Nasa coalition was being weakened by flip flopping principals and now President Odinga is in a stronger position to negotiate from the point of view of President to President and not coalition leader to party leader.
5.The diplomatic community and the world had turned their backs on Kenya and were pressuring strong action against the people. Not one major international player publicly stood with NASA.
6.If it came to war, NASA supporters were sitting ducks. They had no weapons, ammunition or money. The battle was a blood bath waiting to happen
7.Military answers to political problems alone don’t work. At the heart of many violent conflicts lie issues of inequality, injustice and exclusion. While criminality can feed on and into a conflict, there are often genuine and unaddressed grievances at play and expressed in violence.
8.President Odinga has never killed anybody and will not begin now in order to attain power. He has risked his life many times over the years but more recently when his car was shot at severally on his return from the US in November. A week later during the coronation of Uhuru he was attacked again by security forces at Jacaranda grounds.
9. He has shown NASA supporters that he will die for them. On January 30th 2018, when all his comrades and other cowards ran away from him, when his people were filled to the brim at Uhuru Park and when Uhuru would have fired a bullet or dropped a bomb, President Odinga stood in white, holding the Bible and showed his people that he would die for them. President Odinga has NEVER left his people, let us be patient and believe that he will not begin now.
Anonymous says
THE AUTHOR OF THIS POSTING IS DELIBERATELY OMITTING A VERY CRITICAL POINT WHEN HE SAYS:
WHILE IT MAY BE TRUE THAT RAILA ODINGA HAS NOT ORDERED ANYBODY TO BE KILLED OR ASSASSINATED, HIS SUPPORTERS OR PEOPLE AROUND HIM OR PEOPLE WHO HAVE WORKED WITH OR CLOSE TO HIM DURING HIS POLITICAL BATTLES AND STRUGGLES HAVE LOST THEIR LIVES!
HE IS LUCKY THAT HE HAS SURVIVED THE THE VICIOUS ONSLAUGHT BY HIS ENEMIES! BUT THE AUTHOR OR PEOPLE AROUND RAILA ODINGA MUST BE MINDFUL THAT THERE ARE FAMILIES OUT THERE WHOSE RELATIVES LOST THEIR LIVES BECAUSE OF THEIR ASSOCIATION WITH OR SUPPORT FOR THE PEOPLE PRESIDENT RAILA ODINGA AND THESE PEOPLE HAVE TO BE RECOGNIZED!!
otieno says
That’s what I too has asked my self severally. He looks like conman. How do people put themselves in battline then you emerge from somewhere and tell us that now we have reached Canaan. Where are the bones of those selfless young Kenyan that lost their lives. Have we carried them along with us.We parpoted to fighting for electoral justice. I went through the communiqué. It had nothing to with electoral theft. I canno support this.I will never rise to vote again.
Ni mwega says
very true
Anonymous says
LUOS WHEN WILL YOU WAKE UP FROM THAT BIG DREAMS OF ODINGASM WE ARE SOO SORRY FOR YOU MY GOD ENLIGHTEN INYOU FOR 53 YEARS SORRY
Anonymous says
THERE ARE ALSO MANY MANY PEOPLE, PARTICULARLY IN NYANZA WHO WENT TO DETENTION DUE TO THEIR ASSOCIATION OR WERE FALSELY ACCUSED OF BE ASSOCIATED WITH THE ODINGA FAMILY!
MANY OF THESE PEOPLE WERE BRUTALLY TORTURED BEFORE BEING TAKEN TO DETENTION! THESE WERE EDUCATED PEOPLE WITH CAREERS; AND THEIR LIVES HAVE BEEN RUINED!
MANY OF THESE VICTIMS LOST EVERYTHING BOTH PHYSICALLY AND PROFESSIONALLY! YET, THEIR NAMES ARE NEVER MENTIONED; IT FEELS AS IF IT IS A TABOO TO MENTION THEIR NAMES!! WHY IS IT TABOO TO MENTION THESE VICTIMS NAMES?? WHAT DID THEY DO TO DESTABILIZE KENYA AS NATION?? WHAT WERE THEIR CRIMES?? WHAT SECURITY RISKS DO THESE PEOPLE POSE TO KENYANS??
KENYA HAS TONS AND TONS OF SKELETONS IN ITS CLOSET. IF THE REASONS BEHIND THE OVERT RIGGING OF 8/8/2017 ELECTIONS AND WHAT HAPPENED THEREAFTER ARE NOT REVEALED DURING THIS TRUCE, IT MEANS THAT MORE SKELETONS ARE STILL BEING PILLED INSIDE THIS OVERLOADED KENYA’S CLOSET!!!
IT IS TIME FOR KENYAN CITIZENS TO ASK: “WHO BENEFITS FROM THE PILLING UP OF THE SKELETONS IN KENYA’S CLOSET AS LIVES ARE RUINED”???
WHY ON EARTH ARE THERE TALKS ABOUT GOD, CANAAN AND OTHER BIBLICAL PROSES??
congress001 says
Must Luos always die first for Raila to get good deals?
We have allowed ourselves to bow before western forces of greed.
J Bee says
Why blame Raila??? Blame the killers? Why would one think because they have to hang onto Power by force and all they can do is order to kill the opposition supporters yet they preach Democracy. Raila has stood With his supporters throughout that is what makes a leader, he is not selfish and heartless like one Group of People. It is unfortunate that some People feel they enjoy killing so that People get afraid to speak up because what was the reason for shooting Young men and women of this country??? What was the point of Police to beat University Students until some had to die??? Uhuru will be remembered as a thief, murderer, land grabber and Chris Msando’s Death Points to him, but no body else. Raila has done his best in this country but the looters have stopped him to be a president because they have to protect their looted goods because if Raila becomes a President they have to account for everything they have stolen and all the People they have killed. All police men who killed should be held accountable for their crimes.