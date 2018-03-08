83 Year Old Tycoon Jackson Kibor Files Divorce against Another Wife over Conjugal Rights

Uasin Gishu tycoon Jackson Kibor has once again showed that age is no barrier to ending a marriage.

The 83 year old farmer has graced yet again the corridors of court seeking to divorce his third wife just five month after the court granted him divorce against his second wife whom he married 52 years ago.

Sources claim Kibor filed for the divorce against Naomi Jeptoo Kibor, whom he has been his life for 43 years at a Magistrate’s court last month.

On October 6 last year, Kibor convinced an Eldoret court to dissolve his marriage with his second wife, Josephine Jepkoech, with whom he had been for 52 years.

In a case of ‘hata paka mzee hunywa maziwa,’ Kibor claims Jeptoo left their matrimonial home, thus denying him conjugal rights, and that she has not been supportive, is extremely hostile and intolerant, causing him serious psychological suffering.

These were the same reasons he cited in the case against his second wife. Kibor’s first wife died in 2010. Kibor’s sunset days are being graced by his youngest wife who is in her thirties.