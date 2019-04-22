Kenya Today

8 die, scores injured in a gruesome road accident on the Arusha-Namanga road in Tanzania

At least eight people were killed and others injured in a gruesome road accident at Oldonyosambu area on the Arusha-Namanga road in Tanzania.

Arusha Police Commander Jonathan Shanna said the Sunday afternoon accident occurred after two saloon cars collided and veered off road ramming into spectators. The two vehicles are believed to have been speeding.

Reports indicate that the casualties are both Kenyan and Tanzanian nationalities.

Photos shared online showed mangled wreckage of the vehicles and scores of injured victims being rescued from the scene.

The victims were reportedly heading to a car racing event dubbed; The Arusha Drive 3.

