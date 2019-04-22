8 die, scores injured in a gruesome road accident on the Arusha-Namanga road in Tanzania

At least eight people were killed and others injured in a gruesome road accident at Oldonyosambu area on the Arusha-Namanga road in Tanzania.

Arusha Police Commander Jonathan Shanna said the Sunday afternoon accident occurred after two saloon cars collided and veered off road ramming into spectators. The two vehicles are believed to have been speeding.

AJALI imetokea leo Aprili 21, 2019 baada ya magari mawili ya mashindano kugongana eneo la Oldonyosambu, Arumeru jijini, Arusha na kuua na kujeruhi baadhi ya watu waliokuwa nje ya barabara. Kamanda wa Polisi mkoani Arusha, Jonathan Shanna amethibitisha kutokea kwa ajali hiyo pic.twitter.com/n0pSMSBA9k — Global Publishers (@GlobalHabari) April 21, 2019

Reports indicate that the casualties are both Kenyan and Tanzanian nationalities.

From my town of Kagio, Kirinyaga County… We lost a son of a County Commissioner in the Oldonyosambu Arusha Accident. Rest in Peace Machira Mathenge… — Capt. Tony Mureithi (@TonyMureithi) April 21, 2019

Photos shared online showed mangled wreckage of the vehicles and scores of injured victims being rescued from the scene.

The victims were reportedly heading to a car racing event dubbed; The Arusha Drive 3.