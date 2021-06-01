748 Air Services commence direct flights to Mombasa & Diani

Kenya’s top air service provider 748 Air has announced the start of daily flights from Nairobi to Mombasa and Diani today.

748 air will be having two daily flights from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Terminal 2 to Moi International Airport in Mombasa while Nairobi – Diani route will have one daily flight from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Terminal 2 to Ukunda Airport.



“We are pleased to announce the start of two more routes in other key tourism destinations after Kisumu launch,” said 748 Air Services, Managing Director, Moses Mwangi.

“We want to make domestic travel convenient and affordable with the introduction of these two routes. The first flight will depart JKIA in Nairobi at 7.30 a.m. for Mombasa and leave the coastal city for the capital at 10.30 a.m. Whilst, The Nairobi-Diani flight will leave JKIA at 11:20am to arrive in Diani by 12:20 p.m. said Ahmed Jibril, 748 Air Services Chairman.

748 Air Services is utilizing the fast and versatile Dash 8-Q400 aircrafts with a capacity of 78 passengers on the routes above with a return ticket cost starting from KEs 10,700 only.