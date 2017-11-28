Breaking Sad: 7 Year Old Boy Killed By Police As They Battled NASA Supporters At Pipeline Estate

By Silas G N

My heart bleeds for a family who will be without their son tonight. Stolen by the police bullet. Earlier I saw a polican clobber an unarmed woman, pretty unnecessarily.

Earlier today I saw the police indiscriminately throw teargas at apartments and compounds in Donholm.

As Governor Woodboy Mkenya said when it comes to crowd-control, they score rather lowly.

Scientist should tell us if there are long term effects of inhaling teargas because Nairobi is the most teargassed city in the world.

If shooting kids playing in their balconies, teargassing innocent civillians, and clobbering and killing them is the path to reconcialiation, then the struggle just started. In 2010, whem we promulgated the new constitution I thought it was police brutality and extra-judicial killings were a thing of the past, but look where we are.

Prayers, sympathy and empathy for the family of the slain kid. He didn’t have to die when we were told that our leaders live children. God will serve justice.

