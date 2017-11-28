Breaking Sad: 7 Year Old Boy Killed By Police As They Battled NASA Supporters At Pipeline Estate

By Silas G N
My heart bleeds for a family who will be without their son tonight. Stolen by the police bullet. Earlier I saw a polican clobber an unarmed woman, pretty unnecessarily.
Earlier today I saw the police indiscriminately throw teargas at apartments and compounds in Donholm.
As Governor Woodboy Mkenya said when it comes to crowd-control, they score rather lowly.
Scientist should tell us if there are long term effects of inhaling teargas because Nairobi is the most teargassed city in the world.
If shooting kids playing in their balconies, teargassing innocent civillians, and clobbering and killing them is the path to reconcialiation, then the struggle just started. In 2010, whem we promulgated the new constitution I thought it was police brutality and extra-judicial killings were a thing of the past, but look where we are.
Prayers, sympathy and empathy for the family of the slain kid. He didn’t have to die when we were told that our leaders live children. God will serve justice.
Comments
Patrick says
This Wrong For Really,
nyakundi says
Kwani in the police and army we don’t have luos, kisiis, luyas,kamba. Who can say no to this killing of their unarmed brothers ,sisters, children and parents.
Please its enough now . Even the army should start being tribal and protect their kinsmen.
Hapana hapana. Nimekasirika n.a. hili kabira
Sasa. Please omogusii omwami. …..aaaaa. God intervene
Anonymous says
THEY ARE RULING BY THE WILL OF GOD. ARE THEY ALSO KILLING BY THE WILL OF THEIR SAME GOD. IS BEING ANY OTHER TRIBE OTHER THAN KIKUYU BEING CRIMINALISED AS COMMITTING ROBERY WITH VIOLENCE AND IS PUNISJABLE BY DEATH. WHAT CRIME DID THE MINOR COMMIT?
Anonymous says
kisii kamba luo luyha coastarian police ar stupid how came they ar just watching they tribe being humiliated and killed like dog they have to say no thise and came up with a solution to control people
akoyo laban says
WHY ARE THE POLICE TRIGGER HAPPY?IS KILLING CHILDREN PRESTIGIOUS OR ARE THEY CLEANSING THEMSELVES? HOW CAN AWHOLE MAN AIM A GUN AT A 7 YEAR INNOCENT CHILD? SHAME ON YOU?
Baby Gee says
Uhuru and Ruto will not rule this Nation every Kenyan who believes this is wrong go on Your knees praise and worship the almighty God ask him to deal With Jubilee properly plus all the police involved in beating and killing civilians unnecessary. God help Kenya and send Uhuru, Ruto, Matang’i to hell. This is not the right way to do Things first they rig the elections to rule us by force since August why must women lose their kids, husbands and sons??? Uhuru lives in a glass house and does not care. God of Prophet TB Joshua send Uhuru packing he does not deserve to rule this country just for looting, killing and silence anyone who talks against their impunity. This Jubilee regime must be devil worshipers why do they kill??? Dont we have jails any more in this country? Until proven guilty you can not just kill. Do these stupid police men have families? Anything Raila says always turns out to be true. Before elections Raila said Uhuru recruited 200 police men from Central which I believe so called mungiki and they were being trained in Embakasi Uhuru denied it but it turns out to be true he had planned everything to rig the elections and kill anyone who opposes him. Uhuru is a rogue, thug, drankard ruthless and has no remorse at all. Zimbabweian way could help. Let us send this man packing.
Amos says
Time Is Coming Who Ever Did This Killings His Or Her Families Will Never Rest In Peace, God Take Control.
evans says
Pple who do not value their lives . waste it in following someone stressed of failure to rule kenya !! How do u kill yourself for raila ujinga to rule and then start wailing
! However.much you die no international sympathy!!