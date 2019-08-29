7 arrested for terming census exercise as satanic

Seven Tharaka Nithi residents have been arrested for boycotting the census exercise claiming it is satanic.

The seven are believed to be members of Kabonokia Sect. They were arrested on Wednesday Night at Gatue in Tharaka Nithi for refusing to give information to authorized enumerators collecting statistical information.

According to them, the process is Satanic and that they’ll be counted in Heaven.

Their arrest has been confirmed by the office of the Director of Criminal Investigation through a tweet.

Arrests, misinformation, sale of alcohol during census nights despite CS Matiangi’s order and rape are some of the issues that have clouded the census exercise.

This comes as the government insists that the census dates will not be extended. Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho on Monday said that the seven days set aside by the government are enough to have every one enumerated.

“The exercise will end on August 31, there will be no extension because we expect that all Kenyans will have been counted,” said the PS during a press conference.

And to ensure that everyone is counted, particularly in major cities such as Nairobi, Kisumu, Kiambu, Eldoret, Kakamega, Machakos, Mombasa, and Thika the exercise will be carried out daily from 6 am to 10 pm.