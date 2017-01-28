SHOCK: 68 KDF Soldiers KILLED by Alshabaab in Kulbiyow Camp ATTACK on Friday, Uhuru regime LIED, Bodies FLOWN to Nairobi at Night in SECRECY

At least 68 Kenyan soldiers were killed in the Friday dawn attack on their camp by Al Shabaab militants in Somalia, according to military sources.
Two platoons consisting of 72 men survived after their commanders ordered that they retreat, in a possible tactical error in which the other two platoon took on the attackers, suffering massively before the camp was overrun. A company, in military terms, has four platoons, each with 36 men.
Top military sources divulged in confidence details of the horror ambush, the intense gunfight that followed and the efforts by the State to conceal the scale of the damage. Thirty bodies were moved from the Moi Airbase in Eastleigh, Nairobi to the Armed Forces Memorial Hospital aboard vans bearing civilian plates, three individuals with privileged access said in separate interviews.
More bodies were thought to have been received by the military throughout Friday night and Saturday morning from the destroyed Kulbiyow camp. “It was a horrendous scene,” one of the officers told local media, adding that the attack closely mirrored last year’s ambush at El Adde, where 173 soldiers were killed.
Military helicopters brought in the bodies to the airbase which is across the city before being moved by road to the mortuary, ostensibly to reduce any contact and information regarding the losses. Actual losses from the Kolbiyow attack were more than what the terror group — known for exaggerating its successes—had earlier reported at 57. It was a rare understatement, perhaps on account of not having enough space and time to assess the damage caused as the distress calls were promptly responded to.
Men drawn from the 75 Kenya Rifles (KR) in Embakasi had only last month been withdrawn from the camp, which is close to the Kenyan border, to be replaced by platoons from Mariakani Barracks — known in the Kenyan military circles as 15 KR. KDF said only nine soldiers, two officers and seven servicemen, died in the Kulbiyow attack in a statement sent out at about 8.30 pm on Friday.
It has since emerged that the statement was sent when more than a dozen bodies had been received at Moi Airbase. Our sources, who could not be named because military protocol does not allow them to speak to the media, said KDF took over the camp last night after two platoons overpowered the militants with backup from air and land forces called in from Kenya.
At least 70 Al Shabaab militants were reported to have been killed in the fierce fighting before the camp was recaptured by KDF. It all started at about 5 am on Friday when two vehicles filled with powerful explosives were driven by suicide bombers into the barrier leading to the camp. The explosion ripped through the camp, tearing down the sack-filled barricades.
Tens of militants on pick-up trucks fitted with heavy artillery, stormed in and opened fire on the soldiers. Unlike in the El Adde ambush, two commanders ordered their troops to retreat and take cover before making a formation to take on the enemy. It is military tradition to stick to your platoon and take instructions only from your commander. This is how men who may have been together were separated, and possibly the difference between life and death.
Details of how far the platoons that retreated made it still remain scanty, but the commanders were in constant communication with their seniors in Kenya who sent through the back-up forces. After the special forces arrived, the officers returned to the camp, which had by then been overrun and burnt. There are also unconfirmed claims that the militants escaped with vehicles and arms confiscated from the camp before the backup arrived. Generally, the militants replenish their food and arms stocks when staging such attacks.
Comments
Mambo Mwaleta says
Sad sad.!! Everytime there is intense internal paralysis, there is an aggressive external distraction….let those with eyes read.
Anonymous says
On point! No further comments!
Anonymous says
What Is The Difference Between You And The Enemy? Are You Happy When Our Brothers Are Dead? Let Us Not Bring Politics In Everything.
Justus atuti says
The bigger question, what are your so called brothers doing in somalia? Whose interests are they safeguarding there? Don’t tell me that they are safeguarding Kenyan interests, as somalia is not our colony
Anonymous says
what is a defence force supposed to be doing? pursuing the enemy even beyond a country’s boundaries! no country can be great if it wants soldiers who won’t pay the ultimate prize,hence fallen soldiers are celebrated world over!
Nelly from Germany says
Enough is enough.bring our brothers back home. Very sad Rip dear brothers
anonymous says
READ REAL COMMENT;NO.1….Therein lies the cause.; Mambo mwaleta”
anonymous says
READ and RE-READ REAL COMMENT;NO.1….Therein lies the cause(bid answer).; Mambo mwaleta”…u nailed it mazee
Conscience says
When you read the Daily Nation story and what is reported in the Standard newspaper you start to understand the extent of the propaganda machinery at work in this country. What is KDF doing independently of AMISOM?
Our brothers, our sons, are dying. Gallantly? Humph! I’m getting depressed with needless deaths of a war I don’t want to be part of.
ouma Fred says
Let Kenyan soldiers pack and leave Somalia immediately, why is it that it was very first for the president with drew the same soldiers from Sudan in less than 24hrs, the question what’s so special with Somalia, we followed one woman jungu who was kidnapped by alshabab for unclear circumstances. Kenya
adadaco says
Where was the CS for security or may be he was busy dispersing cord protesters
jibe says
NASA must pledge to wuthdraw our soldiers from Somalia immediately they take power. Our soldiers are dying in a foreign land needlessly while the government awsits to be paid peanuts by AMISOM. Shame on them. Modern day Judases.
sammy wanga says
Rip has no meaning you stupid kenyans with rotten brains force uhuru to withdraw his dogs of war from Somali-land . tell kanyatta & mama Ngina to send their sons & daughters to fight in Somali. This war cannot be won by occupying Kamatusa/Gema troops. under USA Comand:
Abdi says
Rip let leave somali land if there is interest for them that side, let them tell us so that we know why they were dying that side.
Kipngetich Ngeno says
the devil robbed us gallant soldiers but The Living God shall never forsake us! God encourages;” Be strong and of good courage for I am with you”.If God is on Kenyan side, whom shall fear! Uhuru-Ruto administration keep the spirit of resisting evil alive and firm. God is our banner!
Abdhi sasura says
mbona wanakataa kutuambia ukweli idadi ya ndungu zetu walioga.Wanaficha nini?
nelly .In germany. says
Ngeno .God is great and merciful. But be help who help him or her self. Please mr president bring our brothers. Sons and fathers back hom. Sadness tears to the families ..We have enough to care in our country than in Somalia. Godbless. Or KDF. Amen
mkweli says
let our president not to fool us when calling our sons and daughters as heroes when they dies in onotherland what are they doing there.?Please nasa when you take over powers first bring back our kdf if is helping Somalia,then why the world is not supporting? why EastAfrica only.
jibe says
President Raila your firdt duty will be to recall KDF from Somalia.
Let Somalis gun each other in their own land if thats what they want.
Odoyo says
Kenya today,you r angles of doom cellebrating the misfortune.i hate u…
RAO says
IDIOT WIPE UA ASS
Hajufule- Marsabit says
Very Very sad to keep our sons where their services aren’t appreciated by the citizens of Somalia ,whom are they serving ? Why are less talks about their deaths,their No from the state, oppositions? RIP our beloved sons.
Anonymous says
why was the government so fast to withdraw troops from s.sudan…and its taking years to move out of somali?
lodomoe issa says
that’s true…..
jkmer says
We only need cord to take power and everything will be put under curb.
value says
Becoz, one capitalist, hopeless man was demorted in sudan.
Mary says
Raila the uhuruto to let our brother come back home bt he refused you see now what had happened God will judge you hushly
concerned Kenyan says
Jesus have mercy on us. As a veterans of Ogden and Iraq war, I’m surprised by the number of soldiers who lost their lives in the two attacks. This is sign of either poor leadership within the ranks, lack of support from Somalia government, lack of good intelligence, lack of proper defense mechanisms or poor discipline. I have no doubt some of the above factors played a role in this terrible events. You might wonder why I came to this conclusion. I served for four years in Kenyan army from 1977_1981, ( 1KR,ACOY, 2nd PLT under Maj Kaguathi) under Col Mohamed ( Ret Gen Mohamed). 1994_1914, I served in US army at different capacities. In 2004_2005 , I was selected to run the security teams in Ballad Air Base in Iraq which had over 50,000 soldiers. 2013-2014, I was selected again to lead security team at Fort Lewis McCord,WA. In 1977 I was in the Kenyan team that captured Somali pay master heading to Ethiopia. So I know what I’m talking about.
I personally challenge the president to contact me…. I’ll make happen.
concerned Kenyan says
Correction :1994-2014 served in US Army ( not 1994-1914 ).
Jjjjjj says
Hii ni kazi ya Duale
Anonymous says
kenyans wil suffer forever if uhuru remains in power
Deeply concerned.. says
I think corruption is to blame during recruitment unfit,undeserving kids from rich families end up joining the military what do u expect?? Anyway respect to all the fallen soldiers. Uhuru time to bring our soldier back home is now.
Leparachao James says
I wonder why Uhuru Kenyatta is still praising fallen KDF by saying heroes when their families were in trouble.Uhuru how do you fill when you lose your beloved?
Emali says
Pack and leave somalia..protect your country and not other peoples’..
Anonymous says
I have no idea on millitary and kdf issues but for sure one common thing al shaabab are our enemies. Consider the previous attack at El Ade now again the same tactics at kulbiyow summation of dozens of trained soldiers but i guess not supported ,,,,, wanajeshi ndio they are trained but what was done by top officials in the defence forces ,,,,,following the El Adde attack the same to our brothers at Kulbiyow o really sad,,,,, thou its is casualities of war this one is due some people behind the merciful killing of our brothers and sisters in army who have just left their careers ahead to serve our homeland and then all of a sudden they are mistreaten O God have mercy on Us.