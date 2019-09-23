64 injured Precious Talent Academy pupils admitted at Kenyatta hospital

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) on Monday received 64 injured pupils of Precious Talent Academy.

According to Dr Kamuri, The acting CEO of KNH, who spoke to journalists, the injured pupils are in stable conditions save for a one or two complicated conditions.

“We have 64 so far. Most of them are stable we thank God. Most of them are in stable conditions except for two a boy and a girl.

The boy has injuries to the lungs and Kidneys while the girl has soft tissues injuries but no internal damage. Most of them are stable.

We have done CT scans and X-rays to ensure no major complications. We have received 64 and we have not admitted anyone yet but so far so good,” said the doctor.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha is expected to issue a comprehensive statement on the incident later on.

Seven pupils have been confirmed dead after a wall collapsed on them at the School in Ng’ando area along Ngong Road.

Area residents and Red cross officers comb through the remains of the building at Precious Academy.

The tragic incident happened at around 6.45 am when the students were preparing to commence their studies.

St John’s Ambulance and Red Cross arrived at the scene for rescue operations.

The owner of the school Moses Wanaina said the accident may have been caused by the construction of a sewer line which he claimed halted the foundation of the school building.

He added that the incident was accidental and send condolences to the family adding that the school had large numbers since the area had no public school.

Wanaina said the school had been forced to develop makeshift structures to serve as classrooms due to the ballooning numbers.

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga faulted the government saying lack of a public school in the area was purely to blame.

He urged the government to allocate funds and land towards the construction of a public school.