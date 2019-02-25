4 MPs summoned by DCI over Hon Fatuma Gedi sex tape with male Jubilee MP

Four members of the national assembly have been summoned to record a state with the criminal investigations department.

The four include Eldas MP Aden Keynan, Abdihakim Mohamed of Fafi Constituency, Isiolo Woman Representative Rehema Jaldesa and her Kirinyaga counterpart Wangui Ngirici.

The MPs are accused of uttering defamatory statements that portrayed the MP in bad light following the circulation of the unverified video, which Ms. Gedi dismissed as fake.

Mr Keynan and Mr Mohamed are expected to appear before the investigators on Monday whereas Ms Jaldesa and Mrs Ngirici on Tuesday.

However, it is not clear whether the four will appear as requested by the investigating officer after Mr Kuyioni Josphat, the legal counsel in the National Assembly, advised Mr Sialai that the DCI should correspond directly to the individual members rather than summoning them through the clerk of Parliament.



The video allegedly depicting Ms Gedi in a sexual act with an unknown man hit the Internet last December, but the footage it is thought to have been lifted from an international

pornographic site and modied to bear the MP’S face.

Ms Gedi protested that she was not the one in the video which she termed the handiwork of her political enemies both in the National Assembly and in her Wajir County.

“This war started a long time ago when I started exposing the rot in the county, ” the lawmaker said at the time. ”This is just a hurdle and we will overcome.”

The police have since arrested six people over the fake video, two of them from the local online news site that rst published the oensive clip, and four suspects from Wajir County government. One of the suspects is alleged to have received Sh2 million to create and leak the video.

Ms Gedi and Mr Keynan have been on the opposing sides of Wajir’s deeply polarised politics. Whereas he has thrown his weight behind current Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud, Ms Gedi is a staunch supporter of former governor Ahmed Abdullahi.

Mr Keynan and Mr Mohamed are expected to appear before the investigators on Monday whereas Ms Jaldesa and Mrs Ngirici on Tuesday.

Ms Gedi protested that she was not the one in the video which she termed the handiwork of her political enemies both in the National Assembly and in her Wajir County.