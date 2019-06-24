4 Cabinet secretaries summoned by DCI for anti-Ruto state house plot

Four Cabinet Secretaries have been summoned to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters over an alleged plot to lock Deputy President William Ruto out of the presidency.

CSs James Macharia (Transport), Joseph Mucheru (ICT), Sicily Kariuki (Health), and Peter Munya (Trade) are among a host of top government officials expected to record statements at the DCI.

The CSs were mentioned in a letter which we can’t independently verify as having attended a meeting convened by a senior Principal Secretary at a top hotel on Thika Road to, among other things, “Go on the offensive against H.E the DP.”

According to the letter, the said meeting was also attended by Principal Secretaries from the Mt. Kenya region, Laikipia and Nakuru and Chief Executive Officers drawn from various State Corporations.