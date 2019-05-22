4 arrested on Thika road for human trafficking

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday rescued 22 victims of human trafficking as they were being ferried on Thika Road.

Four Kenyans said to have been behind the operation – Muhsan Shariff Abdikadir, Amin Shariff Abdul Qadir, Elias Mahabub and Muhamed Doyo – were arrested.

22 Victims of Human Trafficking-all #Eritreans were today rescued by #DCI Detectives as they were being ferried along Thika Road. Four Kenyan Traffickers; Muhsan Shariff Abdikadir, Amin Shariff Abdul Qadir,Elias Mahabub & Muhamed Doyo arrested. All the Suspects in lawful Custody. pic.twitter.com/zwRjrfdUaG — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 20, 2019

The detectives, who were acting a tip-off, also seized three motor vehicles that were being used to transport the victims, namely; Toyota Land Cruiser Prado (KCL 550D), Toyota Lexus (KBT 306B) and Toyota Fielder (KCU 657F).

According to the DCI, all the victims are of Eritrean origin aged between 15 and 38 years, further that 17 of them are females.