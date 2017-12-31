BREAKING SAD: 36 Killed In Bus Accident At Migaa, Salgaa. What Caused The Accident?

Death toll in the Migaa accident rises to 36 as four others succumb to injuries at the Rift valley general hospital and two others at Molo level 4.
Aleast 30 died on the spot while six others lost their lives while undergoing treatment at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital and Molo Sub-County Hospital.
Kenya Redcross confirmed in a tweet 18 passengers were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
“Our ambulance teams responded to the scene and evacuated 18 casualties to Molo and Nakuru hospitals. The accident involved a lorry and a bus. More rescue efforts continue.”
Among the dead are 28 passengers who were aboard the ill-fated bus belonging to Matunda Bus while the other two are the driver of the trailer and his loader.
Preliminary reports said the accident occurred at around 3:30 am after the bus which was from Busia collided with the trailer at Migaa area, some 3 kilometers from the notorious Salgaa on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.
The bus, which was reportedly speeding, was being driven on the wrong lane.
The accident brings to well over 200 the number of people who have lost their lives in road accidents in the month of December.
Many are questioning why the government is no doing anything to curb road carnage
Comments
mimi says
we all know who is behind those road carnage. we know someone who sacrificing people to hold onto power
oliver says
you mimi dont think well this is because of the overspeeding driver stop believing on satanic things and you are a christian style up plz.
george says
lts unfortunate for the drivers not to follow their lanes when driving.
mike says
it’s now too much loosing many lives in the name of roads
Deno says
I Deno i wish all kenyans to drive well and be carefully And be alert
Zuma says
Just wish we Kenyans would try following our own laws
Deno says
we need to pray b4 traveling
Anonymous says
yah!
Koros Maritim says
Ban night travel by psv
Baba lion says
This is why we need to go to another presidential election immediately or else more will happen
Anonymous says
I don’t think raila or uhuru can drive psv no need of election mmmmmmh this is not political
Tissy says
Its quite sad that such things happen but God has a plan for all…take heart fellow Kenyans condolences to the bereaved families
Trump says
Excruciatingly painfull. The gods are hungry, sacrifice has to be made through the road carnage. Only a fool would believe that the driver was overspeeding
Anonymous says
please mimi this is a sad moment dont accuse anyone because you will be punished for accusation.
thuku says
lets try 2way traffic en bumps then several churches at these pointz
Ben Carzon says
Kenya Is Losing Important People In The Name Of Road And Police,somethng Is Wrong Kenyans Are Mourng 2017 And 18 Current Government Should Take Action,
Anonymous says
you mean NOBODY whether christian or political leader can do anything at all to curb this madness? God is just watching us.
jacob mulati says
let us be keen and alert while driving
Mwaula says
GOD GUIDE US
PROTECT US