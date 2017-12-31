BREAKING SAD: 36 Killed In Bus Accident At Migaa, Salgaa. What Caused The Accident?

Death toll in the Migaa accident rises to 36 as four others succumb to injuries at the Rift valley general hospital and two others at Molo level 4.

Aleast 30 died on the spot while six others lost their lives while undergoing treatment at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital and Molo Sub-County Hospital.

Kenya Redcross confirmed in a tweet 18 passengers were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

“Our ambulance teams responded to the scene and evacuated 18 casualties to Molo and Nakuru hospitals. The accident involved a lorry and a bus. More rescue efforts continue.”

Among the dead are 28 passengers who were aboard the ill-fated bus belonging to Matunda Bus while the other two are the driver of the trailer and his loader.

Preliminary reports said the accident occurred at around 3:30 am after the bus which was from Busia collided with the trailer at Migaa area, some 3 kilometers from the notorious Salgaa on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

The bus, which was reportedly speeding, was being driven on the wrong lane.

The accident brings to well over 200 the number of people who have lost their lives in road accidents in the month of December.

Many are questioning why the government is no doing anything to curb road carnage

