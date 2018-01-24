CHAOS: 35 Students Stabbed at At Jamuhuri High, Muslims Vs Christian Fight RAGES

At least 35 Jamhuri High School students are nursing injuries after students clashed emerged on Tuesday night over religious affiliations.

A student who sought anonymity faulted the administration for the incident accusing them of bias.

In a detailed summary, another student who was also offering first aid to injured colleagues, said that the knives used in the late night attack were allegedly brought into the school by one group of the warring students.

In a battle pitting the two religions in the institution, it is believed that students from one religion are never disciplined compared to the others something that has been going on for a while.

It is alleged that the students have different libraries and toilets.

The injured students are currently receiving treatment at various hospitals in Nairobi. Nairobi security chiefs are also holed up in a meeting with the school administration.