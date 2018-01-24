CHAOS: 35 Students Stabbed at At Jamuhuri High, Muslims Vs Christian Fight RAGES

At least 35 Jamhuri High School students are nursing injuries after students clashed emerged on Tuesday night over religious affiliations.
A student who sought anonymity faulted the administration for the incident accusing them of bias.
In a detailed summary, another student who was also offering first aid to injured colleagues, said that the knives used in the late night attack were allegedly brought into the school by one group of the warring students.
In a battle pitting the two religions in the institution, it is believed that students from one religion are never disciplined compared to the others something that has been going on for a while.
It is alleged that the students have different libraries and toilets.
The injured students are currently receiving treatment at various hospitals in Nairobi. Nairobi security chiefs are also holed up in a meeting with the school administration.
Comments
Anonymous says
Waislamu warudi Somali Kenya is a Christian state
Anonymous says
take care of what you say,Kenya ni yetu sote,its about time institutions recognize Muslims as people too.
Ni mwega says
mpumbavu waeza Dhani yeye ni Yesu anatetea dini yake.This is why we are shitholes.
Anonymous says
Its high time the Goverment should address the issue before it goes the BOKOKHARAM way,Matiang’i do something the matter lies in both docets you oversee
shiine abdinur says
i bleave those student are not stabbed in religion I think they are warred special things such:misunderstand
because if they are religion war b/w students in Kenya this assault occur different institution .
and if that is true will continue this ride.
I hope those wounded students heal of allah
thanks Kenya today
Anonymous says
Somalia ni wewe na mamako mtarudi.
Anonymous says
alhamdullillah umemjibu poa,I bliv he hails from mt Kenya
Anonymous says
In hao hao tu maanake hiyo ndiyo akili yao namna inavyofanya kazi. Wao hufikiria kinyumenyume.
Tom Collins mopao says
tuvumiliane kila mtu ana haki na dini yake
popo says
I love Christianity don’t impose bad behaviour on our young children’s,u cannot force athief to be ur father…