300 questions for CS Rotich as he faces Kinoti led team at DCI headquarters

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich will this morning appear for interrogation by the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti over the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal after he failed to appear before detectives on Monday to shed more light on the Ksh.21 billion scandal.

A source within the investigating team says the cabinet secretary is expected to answer 300 questions on how the monies were released to the Italian firm before the project commenced, but more so without designs.



Rotich will also be questioned as to why he went against the advice of the Attorney General and signed off a deal with a company grappling with financial constraints

Sources say lawyers representing the Treasury CS have asked the DCI to avail the interrogation rooms from as early as 6am.

If found culpable, CS Rotich is likely to face graft charges alongside Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) Managing Director David Kimosop, KVDA procurement boss William Maina Kiprotich and the authority’s engineer Paul Serem among other officers.

According to the investigations, a total of Ksh.20.5 billion was paid to CMC di Ravena for the construction of Kimwarer and Arror multi-purpose dams in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

An expenditure breakdown adduced from the investigations and which Rotich released indicates that an advance payment of Ksh.7.8 billion was paid out. Of this amount, Ksh4.3 billion was released for the construction of Arror dam and Ksh.3.5 billion for Kimwarer dam.

MPs have have been requesting for the ouster of the embattled Cs.