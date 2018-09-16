Dead 30 Tonnes 14 Metres Long Sperm Whale Washes Ashore At Zote Beach in Kwale, KWS Called In To Dispose Decomposing Carcass

A dead Whale of about 30 tons was washed ashore from the deep waters of Indian Ocean and died at Kombani Beach in Kwale County, along the coastal strip in Kenya.

KWS were too late to offer rescue service- push it back to the ocean

Mr Ali Salim, who lives in Waa village, said the mammal was discovered by fishers on Saturday before officers from the Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) were called in.

Residents suspect the creature died in the ocean two to three days ago before its carcass washed ashore.

“There is a need for a detailed study to determine the cause of death,” Mr Salim told the local reporters on Sunday.