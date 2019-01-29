3 people loose their lives after a boat capsized in Migori county

Three people drowned at Kao Beach in Nyatike Constituency, Migori County after the boat they were traveling in capsized.

The deceased identified as Grace Adhiambo, Mary Adhiambo and Wycliffe Otieno, were among 10 occupants of the ill-fated boat which left seven grasping for their lives after being rescued.

North Kadem Beach Chairman John Wenje said the deceased and the survivors were crossing River Kuja to Kao Beach when their boat capsized after water seeped into it.

According to Mr. Wenje, the seven survivors were saved by the locals who were fast to reach the scene.

By 4pm on Tuesday, the bodies of Grace Adhiambo and Wycliffe Otieno had been retrieved with a search for the Mary Adhiambo’s body still ongoing.

Nyatike OCPD John Mutsili confirmed the incident saying police were investigating the incident.