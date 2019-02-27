3 individuals arrested with ivory worth 15 million in Karen

13 kilograms of Ivory has been recovered in Karen Nairobi after three men were arrested.

The three identified as Moses Leshinga, 24, Frankline Lekashina, 26, and Raymond Wambui, 32 were arrested while ferrying the tusks valued at Ksh 15million.

Their arrest comes days after a chines woman also known as Ivory queen was sentenced to 15years in jail by the Tanzanian Authorities for ivory trafficking.

Kenya has been head over heels in fighting Ivory trafficking warning that the trade risks wiping out elephants.

During the 17th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, Kenya unsuccessfully sought to have a global ban on trade imposed even after 29 African Elephant Coalition countries gave support.

However, Namibia and Zimbabwe petitioned CITES to exempt their elephants from the ivory trade ban, on grounds that their populations are thriving.

Image result for ivory queen

The two argued that proceeds from legal stocks of ivory would generate income to improve conservation and anti-poaching efforts.