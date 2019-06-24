3 CS deny plot to kill DP Ruto after summon by DCI

Three Cabinet Secretaries from central Kenya were on Monday questioned by detectives after Deputy President William Ruto accused them of plotting to eliminate him.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, Mr Peter Munya (Trade and East African Community) and Sicily Kariuki (Youth Affairs) presented themselves at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters after Dr Ruto filed the complaint on phone.

According to Mr Munya, who spoke on behalf of the other two ministers, Dr Ruto claimed the CSs, some principal secretaries, heads of parastatals and other government operatives from Mt Kenya were holding secret meeting to kill him.

The plot, Dr Ruto allegedly told DCI, was part of a wider scheme to ensure he does not take over after President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022 when his second and final term ends.

The meetings, according to sources at DCI, were held at La Mada Hotel on Thika Road, quoting Dr Ruto’s brief.