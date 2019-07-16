3 Al-shabaab militants killed in Lamu

Three suspected terrorists were on Monday killed and two police officers left seriously injured after an improvised explosive went off at Kiunga in Lamu county.

The improvised explosives are reported to have been targeting a border patrol unit.

According to Citizen Digital, the Border Control Unit (BSP) confronted the terrorists hence preventing a planned attack.

Shabaab Mujahideen which has been reportedly trying to breach the border has been blamed for the attempted attack.

“Though heavily armed, the cell’s activities are limited due to lack of essential supplies such as bullets and food,” a police report read as quoted by Citizen Digital.

The terrorists have been accused of being responsible for attacks in Mogadishu and wounding 20 Ethiopian militants operating under AMISOM.

This is however not the first recent terrorist attack on Kenya.

Early last month, a confrontation between Al-Shabaab militants and Kenya Security Agencies led to the death of one National Police Reservist.

One Al-Shabaab militant was killed in the clash and a rifle together with bullets recovered from him.

The attacks have been alleged to be retaliation by the terrorist group due to the presence of Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) in Somalia.