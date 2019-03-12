Scandal: Sh3.2Billion missing at ICT Ministry, looted via fake debts. CS Mucheru on spot

Even before the DCI completes prThe Ministry of ICT has over Sh3.2 billion in dubious pending bills, plus a host of other financial improprieties, according to the latest report by Auditor-General Edward Ouko.

Mucheru’s Department of Broadcasting and Telecommunications could not provide proof for, or explain, how it incurred debts.

Apart from the pending bills, Mr Ouko also questioned the Sh1.5 billion in unsupported adjustments and inaccuracies in the department’s financial statements.

The ministry also failed to provide bank statements supporting the receipt of Sh2.4 billion from the National Treasury.

The transfer of Sh1.4 billion to other government units could also not be verified, since the ministry’s reported balance for individual agencies did not agree with the agencies’ records.

For instance, although the ministry’s records show that it transferred Sh854.1 million to State broadcaster Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, in its financial statement it notes that it received only Sh842.5 million.

Notably, the department did not present a contract that saw a Kenyan law firm paid Sh25 million for legal services after the government was sued in England over some Anglo Leasing-related contracts.

The department deposited Sh4 million into the law firm’s account, but the firm contested the figure and filed a bill of costs at the commercial court, against the Auditor-General on behalf of the ministry. The commercial court dismissed the case, and the firm appealed to the High Court, which awarded it Sh25 million, saying the earlier amount was inordinately low.

