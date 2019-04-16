21 year old medical student drowns at a Hotel Swimming Pool, family cries foul play

Grief has engulfed a family in Murang’a after their son, a Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) third year student allegedly drowned at a hotel swimming pool.

According to his colleagues, Joseph Mbugua was swimming at Kenol market in the company of his three friends when the incident happened.

The 21-year old, third year student was on a swimming expedition when he allegedly drowned at Golden Palm Hotel swimming pool.

Speaking on the unfortunate incident, Murang’a South District Criminal Investigation Officer David Cheruiyot mentioned that Mbugua’s friends are the ones who alerted the the police of the incident.

Officer Cheruiyot added that he has launched investigations to establish whether the death of the 21-year old was just plainly drowning or it was pre-determined.

Cheruiyot mentioned: ” The police are determined to establish cause of the student’s death. An inquest file has been opened at Makuyu Police Station.”

However, Mbugua’s family has asserted that they suspect foul play over their son’s death.

Through their spokesman, Mr Gathemba, the family affirmed that they will be involved in a second post-mortem as they have acquired a private pathologist to represent them.

Gathemba stated that another autopsy will give the family new direction into Mbugua’s death.

He said: “The family want a second autopsy conducted in our presence. We are yet to understand how he drowned in a small swimming pool yet he knows how to swim.”