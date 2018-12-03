21 matatu saccos in court to have Sonko’s ban lifted

It was a hefty Monday morning when Kenyans woke up in shock to realise that matatus they had boarded were indeed not accessing Nairobi’s CBD. They had to walk long distances in search for their respective termini, but how long is this going to last? Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko who issued the ban argues that it is a move to decongest the City and it is there to stay. However, twenty-one matatu saccos have gone to court seeking to quash a decision by the Nairobi County Government barring their vehicles for entering the CBD.

They argue that the decision was made without taking into consideration that the operators have valid transport licences that allow them to operate in the central business district. The county has issued picking and dropping permits to the matatu operators.

They said pushing them out of the CBD is inconsiderate as there was no study to first ascertain whether the designated points can accommodate all matatus.

“It is an avenue for chaos and anarchy as the rule will be survival for the fittest which is counterproductive in a civilised society,” reads the court documents.

Their move to court comes just a moment after Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja took a move of filing a case in Court to have the ban suspended.

According to Sakaja, there was lack of public participation and alternatives.

Sakaja also argues that Private cars are the main problem and thus the County should Create those alternatives. He says that the move is completely unfair. According to him, when you can up with such a directive, You must provide an alternative.

The Nairobi Senator says that a discussion must be held on the matter.

“The actions by the county government are disadvantaging many Kenyans. I have been told about a pregnant woman who has collapsed. Before you ban matatus, provide an alternative,” cites Sakaja.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino also moved to the court for the same. Do you think orders suspending the ban will finally be granted?