2022 Race: Hon. Ojamong’s support for Ruto sends Joho to Busia

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho will on Friday 25th attend a Harambee in Butula Constituency, Busia County.

The Harambee organized by Busia women Representative Florence Mutua will also have Governor Sospeter Ojaamong in attendance.

Ojaamong is the latest ODM powerful member to declare his candidature for the presidency making him the third politician within the party to show interest in the top seat.

Hassan Joho, also a great member and ODM deputy party leader is expected to speak on his candidature in Butula when he will be hosted by his Busia counterpart.

Both Governor Ojaamong and Joho are ODM leader Raila Odinga’s confidants and close members of the party who command their respective counties with Ojaamong having served as Odinga’s Personal Assistant in the late 90s.

Joho’s presidential ambitions started during the 2017 General Election campaigns, said he is confident of emerging the victor in 2022.

He has been traversing parts of Kenya including Raila Odinga’s Nyanza region when he led ODM supporters in Migori to campaign for the ODM senatorial by-election candidate Ochillo Ayeko, Rift Valley and Nairobi.

His visit to Busia County will spark fresh speculations on the Western region vote hunt as succession politics take center stage ahead of the population census in Kenya this year.

Western Kenya is a battleground for the heavyweight with deputy president William Ruto camping in the region more than any other presidential aspirants.