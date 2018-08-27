Mt. Kenya 2022 Game Plan Revealed – Raila as President, Uhuru Prime Minister, Ruto Opposition Chief

Mt. Kenya King-makers and State house operatives at the State House have already rolled out plans over 2022 game plan.

The click which has dubbed itself the “Mabadiliko camp” comprises of powerful individuals within the close knit circles of the powers and are working round the clock including having regular late night meetings in bid to counter Deputy President led team “tangatanga or Kumangamanga” at all cost.

The Mabadiliko camp are already pushing for referendum in order to introduce the Position of a powerful Prime Minister and two deputies with the Presidency being ceremonial. While the President will be elected on the ballot, the PM position will go to the leader of the majority party or coalition which goes without saying is Jubilee.

The Statehouse mandarins have it all planned out. In the new power set up,The Presidency will then go to ODM leader Raila Odinga, President Uhuru Kenyatta becomes a powerful Prime Minister while Gideon Moi and Mudavadi hold the deputy prime Ministers to bring in the Kalenjin and Western Votes.

Cabinet Ministers will be appointed from sitting MPs without vetting. Talks have began to have powerful Governors serving final term will now go for MP seats and once they get into Parliament, they will be appointed in powerful cabinet positions.

Governors targeted are Mombasa’s Hassan Joho, Kakamega’s Wycliffe Oparanya, Kivutha Kibwana-Makueni, James Ongwae- Kisii and Amason Kingi- Kilifi.

So powerful is this team that they have countless times succeeded in making things unbearable for the Deputy President and his allies. They have pushed Uhuru to severe ties with his Deputy and create a power vacuum in Jubilee if he is to go for the yet to be created PM post.

In their sleuth like operations, the highly resourceful team have ensured State-house operatives allied to Ruto were either demoted, fired or relocated. Former Statehouse Comptroller Lawrence Lenayapa was given a job as Envoy to Netherlands and his place taken by ex Nakuru Governor Kinuthia Mbugua who blames Ruto for losing Jubilee ticket.

Eric Ng’eno, ex Uhuru’s speech writer is now idling at Ruto’s Annex office and so are Denis Itumbi, Munyori Buku and James Kinyua.

They were also behind the arrest of Ruto’s ally Ben Chumo a day before he appeared in Parliament for vetting for the seat Salaries and renumeration commission. Other allies like Sports CS Rashid Achesa has had crucial dockets removed from his Ministry, Charles Keter-Energy has had his Ministry divided into two taking away the money laden Petroleum docket.