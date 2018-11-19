2018 KCPE Results Released; Top Students Named

Education CS Amina Mohammed has officially released the 2018 KCPE results. Two candidates tied for top position in the 2018 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination having scored 453 marks out of 500.

Announcing the results on Monday afternoon at the Star of the Sea Primary School in Mombasa, Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said out 1,520,364 candidates who sat the exam, only four had their results cancelled due exam malpractice.

CS Amina noted that the four pupils, who were found guilty of impersonation, will be allowed to write the exam next year.

The Education CS noted that there was a slight improvement in this year’s KCPE performance compared to last year.

In the 2018 KCPE exam, female candidates out shined their male counterparts in English, Swahili and Kenya sign language.

The boys performed better in Mathematics, Science, Social Studies and Religious Education.

A total of 2,495 candidates with special needs sat the 2018 KCPE exam with the best scoring 446.

Of the over one million candidates, 12,273 scored over 400 marks while 228,414 attained between 301 and 400 marks.

On the other hand 574,927 pupils attained between 201 and 300 marks while 234,573 candidates had between 101 and 200 marks.

A total of 2,177 pupils had 100 marks and below.