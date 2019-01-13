2 Nyanza Governors walking dead claims Blogger Robert Alai

SICKLING

There is a wave of illness taking hostage Kenyan leaders under the docks that is raising eyebrows over the performance of the politicians in their elective positions.

Governor Awiti is sick and has lost sight but we still have him as a governor because the plight of the common man doesn’t matter. Anyang’ Nyong’o is walking dead but we don’t care that people should not be held ransom because of one man’s illness. Fucked up country!!! — Robert (@RobertAlai) January 12, 2019

For few months the Homa Bay County boss had not been in office, with county officials citing ill-health. According to reports, Governor Awiti had undergone an eye operation and been advised to take medical leave.



Governor Awiti’s absence fueled anxiety in the county over the running of day to day affairs although his deputy assured that all was well.

Deputy Governor Hamilton Orata said Awiti’s absenteeism had not created any power vacuum.

Recently Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o was among the leaders that was attending the installation of the new Archbishop of Kisumu, Rev Philip Anyolo at the Uzima University grounds.

Shockingly however Anyang’ Nyong’o was rushed to Aga Khan Hospital after falling sick at the function.He was diagnosed with a sudden drop of blood pressure. His doctor has prescribed a brief bed rest as the pressure is stabilised. The Governor is in a stable condition now revealed his press unit.

Vocal blogger Robbert Alai has taken to twitter over the sicknesses to express disappointment that the plight of the common man doesn’t matter stating that citizens should not be held ransom because a man’s illness.