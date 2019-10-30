The national police did a good work by listening to Policewoman Jane Asimisi

National Police Service has made a good and reasonable decision in the best interest of natural justice by refusing to take disciplinary action against Policewoman JANE ASIMISI who defiantly aired her bad working conditions to the media contrary to some police code of conduct that bars police officers from airing their grievances to the media.

In my view any rule in the police code of conduct that curtails freedom of expression of police officers in relation to their poor working conditions is ULTRA VIRES to the constitution and to the extent of its inconsistency it’s null and void.

Policewoman JANE ASIMISI who was sent on compulsory leave by her bosses at Kakamega for airing her working conditions to the media should be HAILED for taking that BOLD step of expressing openly and publicly frustrations she was going through in the hands of her immediate bosses during the ordinary course of her business instead of taking up the GUN and shooting whoever was frustrating her. Bold JANE should be hailed for not taking her life just like some of her colleagues have done in face of frustrations. The bold act by Jane of airing her grievances publicly must serve as a wake up call to national police service commission and the country at large to allow police officers form a trade union of their own in which they can be able to alternatively voice their working grievances and defend their employment rights against their employer.

Viva Jane ASIMISI for standing up to an injustice against yourself. You are indeed an industrial hero and Francis Atwoli and Central Organisation of Trade Unions should lead the way in celebrating you. Viva

Edwin Shivakale Skem