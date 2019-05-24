Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

14 bodies found in the Nairobi river clean up exercise

14 bodies found in the Nairobi river clean up exercise

Leave a Comment

14 bodies have so far been found since Nairobi governor mike Sonko launched the clean up exercise of the famous Nairobi River.


most bodies found were those who had injuries giving a hint of killed people while others were infants who had died as a result of abortion.
The clean up exercise is underway.
more to follow…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies