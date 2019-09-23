Statehouse operative Tony Gachoka confirms Uhuru hates DP Ruto, will dump him 2022

Speaking as a Mt. Kenya insider not as a media man take it or leave it, DP William Ruto and Uhuru have fallen out irredeemably! I have spoken with the President about this and on the future of Kenya as he retires. TG speaks as it is; now haters can tweet. #RutoSnubsMurkomen pic.twitter.com/oS5c0WUuRV — Tony Gachoka (@TonyGachoka) September 22, 2019

Haiya…there is now something called Mt.Kenya insider? Hahaa. Tutaona Maajabu. Ok. So as an insider have you also seen coffee rates have come with a low rate? That we have industries that need to be revived? That we need Agricultural subsidy? Ama tusome hii insider kwa Twitter — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) September 22, 2019

You have spoken well and that's the truth of the matter on the top government level only that Uhuru Kenyatta has not come in terms with this reality or he doesn't know exactly what he should do. — Sammy Monoo (@SammyMonoo_KE) September 22, 2019

I have been teeling Tanga Tanga and their tweeter master Itumbi that although they keep shouting Raila Raila and ODM….in due time they will see their true Political enemies. Watch this space…it is gonna be messier when BBI report is released. @pauldaviddavies pic.twitter.com/mMNYDvYKS3 — Robert Josochi (@robertjosochi) September 22, 2019

That's the bare truth, no need of sugarcoating things. That's why DP Ruto keeps bashing Handshake n Hon Raila every single day, he no longer have respect for the President. — Thomas ™🇰🇪🇷🇼🇺🇬 (@thomskan82) September 22, 2019