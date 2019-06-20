Otile brown teaches Ex Vera sidika a lesson, buys new bae a lovely car

Singer Otile Brown might have been dumped by socialite Vera Sidika for asking for a car loan but he has since made so much money that he just bought his current girlfriend a car.



Taking to Instagram, Otile surprised his Ethiopian lover Nabayet with a brand new swanky Mercedes Benz.

“Do you like the car? That’s what I’m asking,” he asks an awestruck Nabayet.



The lovers then take the vehicle for a test driver with the lovely Ethiopian behind the wheel.

“Kazi kwako, jifunze barabara za Kenya,” he told his girlfriend.

She thanked the Chaguo la Moyo hitmaker for her new whip saying, “So, I took my new car out for a spin. Thank you, thank you babe!”

The two are said to have ended the relationship a few months ago but have since reunited and are proclaiming their love for each other.

A few days ago, Otile who seems to be in the giving moods, gifted his artist, Jovial a Mazda Demio to help her navigate the city easily and efficiently.